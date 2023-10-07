The two shared many battles together and were the masters of the Giallorossi midfield for 6 seasons

Yesterday at Roma they beat Servette 4-0 and among the almost 60 thousand at the Olimpico there was a former Giallorossi player. He was present David Pizarro and today the club praised him on social media: “El Pek! A special guest last night”. Below the post came the comment from Daniele De Rossi who put a red heart. The two shared many battles together and were the masters of the team’s midfield Roma from 2006 to 2012. They also won two Italian Cups and one Italian Super Cup.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the world of Roma without missing any updates, stay connected to Forzaroma to discover all the day’s news on the Giallorossi in the league and in Europe.

October 6 – 8.10pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED