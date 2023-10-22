Ovation from the entire stadium and the over 60,000 present stood up to applaud

9 years have passed since the terrible road accident that took the life of Stefano and Cristian after the match between Roma and Bayern Munich. Father and son (38 and 7 years old) had died on Via Nomentana between Santa Lucia and Mentana. Today on the occasion of the match against Monza South Curve wanted to remember them with a splendid banner: “Stefano and Cristian: 9 years have passed but no one has ever forgotten you”. Ovation from the entire stadium and the over 60,000 present stood up to applaud.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the world of Roma without missing any updates, stay connected to Forzaroma to discover all the day’s news on the Giallorossi in the league and in Europe.

October 22 – 12.48pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED