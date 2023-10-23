The Algerian saw the poster in the stands and after the final whistle he donated his uniform to the little fan

El Shaarawy yesterday brought joy to the over 60,000 people present at the Olimpico, but a child in Monte Mario will remember the victory against Monza also for the beautiful gesture of Aouar. The Algerian had seen a poster in French with the following request ‘Can I have your shirt?’. A play on words on the banner since the little fan wrote “Je peux l’Aouar” instead of “Je peux l’avoir” (I can have it in Italian). A great idea that caught the ex’s attention Lyon who at the end of the match decided to give him his shirt. A beautiful gesture made from the heart that the child will never forget.

October 23, 2023 (modified October 23, 2023 | 12:52)

