The Giallorossi win 4-1 thanks to goals from Aouar, Belotti and a brace from the Belgian. But the Argentine keeps everyone in suspense

From our correspondent Andrea Pugliese

8 October – Cagliari

Third consecutive victory for Roma, even if there is little desire to celebrate at the Giallorossi due to Dybala’s injury which worries everyone a bit. For the Argentine, we need to understand the trauma to his left knee that forced him to leave in tears after 37 minutes of play. At that moment Roma had already mortgaged the match with goals from Aouar and Lukaku, then closing it in the second half (4-1 over Cagliari) with the Belgian’s second goal and that of Belotti. But, it is clear, what is most interesting is understanding how Dybala is really doing.

Too much difference

—

This time Mourinho puts his trust in Aouar, even if it is a forced trust which however is soon repaid by the Frenchman, who opens the ball in the 19th minute and scores his first goal in Italy. Ranieri, on the other hand, uses a 3-5-2 formation, reverses the midfield interiors (Sulemana and Makoumbou) and relies on Petagna’s weight up front (immediately dangerous with a header). Cagliari, among other things, also started well, with a good rhythm and with Nandez on the right who puts intensity and energy on every ball. The difference in quality, however, is evident and Roma, despite not doing anything transcendental, soon manage to channel the match with the most talent. And never mind if Dybala devours a goal by kicking on Scuffet with the goal wide open, the goals come immediately afterwards from Aouar (assist from Spinazzola) and again from Lukaku (chest, sixth goal in seven games as a starter). At 2-0 the game changes, with the Sardinians trying to raise the center of gravity and Roma taking advantage of the counterattacks (Lukaku misses a sensational one). The problem for the hosts, however, is that there are few ideas in the middle and that there is less and less space. Roma’s one, however, is Dybala’s injury to his left knee, the one with which he creates magic after magic, immediately after a clash with Prati. Dybala gets up, tries to run and then falls back to the ground, crying and with his hands in his hair. Exactly like Mourinho, who turns around with a terrified face and hands in his hair when he sees him go down, too.

In the icebox

—

Not even time to restart before Roma put the match in the safe. Lukaku conceded the ball to make it 3-0 but wasted it badly, making up for it in the 11th minute with a close-range touch that beats Scuffet. In the middle, Belotti’s feat of skill, which burns Zappa and scores the 3-0. On both occasions, however, the genius of Paredes must be underlined, as he gives two assists to the kiss to Gallo (goal validated by VAR) and to BigRom. At 4-0 there is no more match, with Cagliari trying only to save their pride and Roma managing their strength and resources, to also avoid further injuries (we are already at 15 since the start of the season). However, Cagliari is also unlucky: in the 26th minute Prati’s first goal in Serie A, a gem of coordination from the edge, was canceled due to an offside by Azzi, ten minutes later Ndicka denied Pavoletti’s goal off the line. And then the winning goal came in the 41st minute, with Nandez’s penalty (handball by Cristante). It ends like this, with Roma crossing their fingers for Paulo Dybala.

October 8, 2023 (modified October 8, 2023 | 8:03 pm)

