

TORSTEN MULLER OTVOS, CEO ROLLS ROYCE

Rolls Royce is aiming for a slimmer structure. Grazia Vittadini, Chief Technology Officer since November 2021, leaves the group

Cuts in sight for the automotive group British Rolls Royce who is planning a reorganization that will lead to a slimming cure: one is planned split between 2 thousand and 2,500 roles out of 42 thousand people employed worldwide. The group announced it in a note, in which it explains the project a simpler and more streamlined organization. “The proposed changes will eliminate duplication and ensure cost efficiency. Our rigorous cost management and headcount until 2023 has ensured that we minimize the overall headcount reduction”, he recalled Rolls-Royce who then took the opportunity to announce that he would leave the company in April 2024 Grazia VittadiniChief Technology Officer since November 2021.

Proposals include creaction of a new procurement and supplier management organization across the enterprise to support group spend consolidation, leverage scale and develop consistent, best-in-class standards. In addition to guaranteeing savings, a greater attention to these key areas will lead to improvements in customer service, reducing delays in the supply chain. Enabling functions, such as Finance, General Counsel and People, will also be brought together within Rolls-Royce.

“We are building a Rolls-Royce fit for the future. This is another step in our multi-year transformation journey to build a truly Rolls-Royceand performing, competitive, resilient and growing“, commented CEO Tufan Erginbilgic.

