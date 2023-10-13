There was a time when a Rolls-Royce had to be bursting with chrome from its perfectly parallel seams, but times change. Nowadays you can also contact the British for a blackout package. A few years ago, “after considerable internal debate” – really – they added ‘Black Badge’ versions to their range, and so the Tiktokkers and footballers who wanted a Rolls’ got their money’s worth again. However, the manufacturer now makes it clear that such a blackout does not have to be tasteless.

Represented in 1,846 stars

This is the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Ekleipsis Private Collection, and it puts all its chrome in black for a reason. For example, the designers were inspired by the complete solar eclipse that will take place on October 14, and therefore the paint of this Ghost is not really black. Instead, the bodywork is in ‘Lyrical Copper’, the warm brown that the sky takes on when the moon blocks the sunlight. The paint also contains copper flakes that give it a golden appearance when the sun does shine on your Rolls’. If that is not the case, the Ghost Ekleipsis still catches the eye with its bumper slats and pinstripe in ‘Mandarin’ orange.

The same play between light and dark continues in the interior, where the ‘Mandarin’ squeaks through the perforations of the black leather. However, that is far from the most remarkable aspect of this cabin, as that has to be the ‘Starlight’ roof liner. As is often the case with Rolls-Royce, it contains LEDs that are supposed to represent stars, although here they represent a solar eclipse. The spectacle lasts exactly 7 minutes 31 seconds — the longest possible time of a solar eclipse — but if you want to admire it at your own pace, you can watch the static representation made of 1,846 stars on the dashboard.

The latter alone took 100 man hours, so you can imagine that Rolls-Royce will not mass produce this Black Badge Ghost Ekleipsis Private Collection. This leaves us with 25 copies, and they are all sold out before the real solar eclipse has even started.