The match between Celtic and Lazio is approaching and the Scottish coach Rodgers, in an interview, sounded the charge ahead of the match

The challenge between is approaching Celtic e Lazio. The team of Maurizio Sarri is carrying out the finishing touches in view of tomorrow’s match at 9pm. But, the Tuscan coach is not the only one who wants to do well in this match. Indeed, Rodgers, coach of the Scots, after the championship match won at the end on the last day, in the post-match interview, wanted to express his satisfaction towards the group. Furthermore, the coach has pumped up his team ahead of the match Champions against Lazio. Following his words.

“It was a really important victory for us, to keep the momentum going towards the match against Lazio. It puts us in a good position. An incredible mentality. I told the boys that the history of this club is built on many late goals. You have to keep going until you die. That’s what my teams have always done. That’s what Celtic do. You always have to keep believing that you’ll get something out of the game. We didn’t get demoralized, we just made our way on the pitch. But you have to have that will and that desire to move forward.”

October 3, 2023 (modified October 3, 2023 | 2:31 pm)

