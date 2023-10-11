Although Sly’s relationship with the Rocky saga is going through a bad moment, the creator of the franchise had time to release the director’s cut of the fourth film, with substantial changes.

If you are a lover of the Rocky saga, it is very likely that you have already enjoyed Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago – The Ultimate Director’s Cut, Sylvester Stallone’s edited version of the film in which the Italian Colt would face the Soviet titan Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren).

The original 1985 film included some inconsistencies that were not fully explained and ultimately made other scenes lame. It also included Pauli’s (Burt Young) birthday party with the psychedelic robot that you won’t find in the remake anymore.

The best current tablets by price range

If you are thinking of buying a tablet to enjoy multimedia content or work away from a desktop computer or laptop, in this list you will find the best tablets of 2020 by price range.

Check the list

However, Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago – The Ultimate Director’s Cut does add substantial changes that help understand some things better than its original version did. movie original.

Ivan Drago is noticeably more developedwhich helps give meaning to his act of rebellion in the last moments of the film.

Rocky IV Director’s Cut Changes

Sylvester Stallone He also completely changed the opening of the film, using a much longer summary of Rocky III.

Also included is an in-depth conversation about the motivations of Apolo Creed (Carl Weathers) to confront Drago, a talk that was removed from the original cut. Rocky and Adrian’s (Talia Shire) farewell is also much more emotional.

The biggest changes come at the end, when Hearts on Fire doesn’t play and instead Eye of the Tiger resurfaces as Rocky and Drago show mutual respect in the ring.

Sylvester Stallone really wanted to make certain changes to Rocky IV and, as soon as they left him, he left us this Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago – The Ultimate Director’s Cut that you can find for purchase in the Prime Video catalog to complete your boxing experience.