The Red Dead Redemption port for PlayStation 5 was recently updated and received an exclusive option: the ability to enjoy the Rockstar Games game at 60 fps. Xbox fans are disappointed, as this is not yet possible on their consoles.

Initially, the Xbox community celebrated that they did not have to go through the checkout to enjoy Red Dead Redemption with improvements, as it was possible thanks to backward compatibility. However, now not everyone is happy and asked Rockstar for the 60 fps option.

Xbox Series X|S users also want 60 fps for Red Dead Redemption

Although the backward compatible version of the game for Xbox has multiple improvements, it only runs at 30 fps. For some players this is unfair, since Rockstar only enabled 60 fps on PlayStation 5. For this reason, they asked the studio to do something about it and not ignore their requests.

There are even users who asked the studio to release the new port on Xbox in case it is not possible to enable 60 fps in the current version. Some players stated that they would have no problem purchasing the game again to enjoy it in its best condition.

“This really sucks. We hope they increase the fps on the Xbox 360 version, and if they can’t, they really need to release the port for Xbox consoles,” noted one Xbox user.

Several Rockstar fans who play Series X|S said they felt “abandoned and forgotten” by the studio, so they questioned its decision. At the time of writing this, the developer has not commented on the matter, so it is not known if there will be a way to enjoy Red Dead Redemption at 60 fps on Xbox.

Finally, some Xbox players took solace in remembering that they didn’t have to pay again to play the title again with a few improvements.

Xbox players want to play Red Dead Redemption at 60 fps

