A move by one of Rockstar’s workers could have offered a new clue about GTA VI: the company’s logo has changed.

GTA VI It is one of the big issues that is currently occupying the world of video games in recent weeks. This week could be crucial, since October 26 is scheduled for the day of the reveal of its first official trailer, so we would be just a few hours away from knowing the first details of the proposal that Rockstar is preparing. In fact, there are several clues that point to this from the North American company and in the last few hours it has emerged a new one that could continue to prompt that announcement imminently.

It’s all due to the update of the Graphic designer Dylan McCrone’s LinkedIn profile, who has been working at Rockstar Games for several years. Although the profile is no longer active, it has been discovered on the Reddit forums that the worker had changed its profile header image with a previously unknown logo of the company. This could mean many things, but there are voices that suggest that may be related to GTA VI and its imminent announcementsince the colors could fit with that theme that has been rumored in relation to the location of the proposal.

Obviously, This should be considered a rumorso we will have to be very attentive to any type of official content that may arise about GTA VI during the next few days, since We are in a week marked in red on the calendartaking into account the different leaks in recent months.

GTA VI could be preparing a DLC for its main campaign

One of the latest rumors that has emerged in relation to GTA VI is the possibility that Rockstar will develop a DLC to expand the main campaign of the proposal. For now the reliability of the information is unknownsince it is an unusual practice for Rockstar Games developments, but everything indicates that GTA VI will be one of the most revolutionary games in that senseso we will have to wait for new details.

GTA VI is called to be the most expensive video game of all timeso expectations regarding the final result are maximum, so the first trailer could be the litmus test to know what it looks like.

