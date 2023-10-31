Rockstar Games has announced the imminent discontinuation of Windows 7 and 8 support for its launchersuggesting that video games that rely on it may no longer work on these now obsolete operating systems.

In a short message posted on the official website The company announced that the Rockstar Games Launcher will no longer support Windows 7 and 8 starting from next January 30, 2024. This could have negative effects on some titles, including GTA Onlinewhich consequently may no longer work on those operating systems once official support ceases.

Rockstar Games recommends upgrade to a newer operating system to avoid any kind of inconvenience and maintain access to the launcher.

