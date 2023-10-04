As part of a next-gen promise, Rockstar has just added the option to activate “performance” mode that allows Red Dead Redemption to run at 60 fps on PlayStation 5.

The version 1.03 update is now available and is a small update that adds a new frame rate option to the menu.

The game launched in August for PS4 and Switch, and is available on PS5 via backwards compatibility. At launch, it only ran at 30fps, meaning the improvements in this version were minimal. .

The frame rate change is a welcome addition after fan reaction to the recent release due to its high price and lack of features. Take-Two’s chief executive went on to call the £40 price “commercially accurate”.