After a while of not knowing anything, we now have exciting updates on Disney’s Rocketeer reboot.

The film tentatively titled The Return of the Rocketeer had been on hold since 2021. It has now been confirmed that the project is moving forward, with significant steps being taken towards its realization. Talented filmmaker Eugene Ashe, known for his work on Sylvie’s Love (2020), has joined as the project’s new writer.

The first news about Disney’s plans to reboot Rocketeer came in 2016, when a sequel to the Joe Johnston-directed classic was announced, featuring a jetpack-wielding black female lead. Although the original idea was modified several times, it seems to be finally taking shape. Actor David Oyelowo remains on board to play the lead role in this exciting adventure.

David Oyelowo

There was a previous script.

The original script was written by Ed Ricourt, known for his work on Now You See Me… (2013) and the Jessica Jones series. If the story remains the same after Eugene Ashe’s rewrite, it will center on a retired Tuskegee airman who takes on the mantle of Rocketeer. This perspective promises a unique and exciting version of the original story, which captivated fans in 1991.

What is the 1991 film about?

The original Rocketeer movie was an adaptation of the graphic novel by Dave Stevens. The plot revolved around a young pilot who stumbles upon a prototype jetpack, allowing him to become a rocket-powered hero. Although the film did not receive overwhelming critical acclaim upon its release, it has managed to gain cult status over time and remains beloved by many. That installment starred Billy Campbell, Jennifer Connelly, Alan Arkin, Timothy Dalton, Paul Sorvino and Terry O’Quinn.

The new incarnation of Rocketeer represents an exciting step forward for the franchise. The talent of David Oyelowo and the vision of Eugene Ashe promise a cinematic experience unlike the original. As more details about this project are revealed, we will continue to keep you informed of all developments. Since for now there is no release date.