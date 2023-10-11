Rocket League has been on the market for almost 10 years and since its release Psyonix has improved it with different additions that keep it very active as a game as a service. The bad news for its community is that it will remove a very popular feature that even for many became a fundamental element of the experience.

We are referring to the exchanges of objects between people. This option was enabled 1 year after the original launch and allowed players to offer items that they obtained in one way or another and at the same time receive one that they wanted and did not have, something that encouraged collecting within the community and that for many Users had so much meaning that they even play to improve their Garage.

Why is Rocket League eliminating player trading?

Psyonix reported that it will eliminate trading between players starting December 5 at 5:00 PM (Mexico City time).

According to the studio today owned by Epic Games, this measure will be implemented to “align with Epic Games’ general terms regarding in-game cosmetics and item shop policies.” In other words, Psyonix wants Rocket League to be similar to Epic Games’ other games (like Fall Guys and Fortnite), in that cosmetic items cannot be traded, transferred, or sold.

Something interesting is that with this change Psyonix left open the possibility that in the future there will be “plans for Rocket League vehicles to come to other Epic games over time”, giving players ownership of these franchises regardless of the games or the platform (cross-play).

Very soon you will no longer be able to exchange items with your friend in Rocket League

Rocket League change devastated its community

This announcement took Rocket League players by surprise, as the publication on reddit shows.

Users complained about the lack of new content and that was what they asked the studio for, but instead of news they received this change as a bucket of cold water.

The community did not take long to show their disappointment, disgust, dissatisfaction and more negative feelings towards Psyonix, emphasizing the importance that this element had gained during all this time to such a degree that it became one of the pillars of the title, according to them, especially the collectors, who will no longer be able to obtain objects that were lost for some reason and that others were willing to exchange for them.

Will I lose the items I received in exchange in Rocket League?

It is important to mention that this change will only prohibit exchanges between players; The exchange system for Core Items, Tournament Items and Blueprints will remain available, so players will be able to continue exchanging their duplicate items without problems and receive a rarer item in exchange.

If you obtained any items through a trade in the past, you don’t have to worry about them disappearing, since they will not be removed from your inventory after the trade. What Psyonix did make clear is that it does not support the borrowing of objects, so if you have something borrowed, you must ask the user to whom you lent it so that they can return it to you before it is no longer possible. Psyonix will not be able to reverse any exchange after the agreed date.

What do you think of this change coming to Rocket League? Tell us in the comments.

