Your candy bucket will fill up in no time when you collect the rewards from the Haunted Hallows challenge. To the witches, the floating eyeballs and the trembling centipedes of the avatar frame y Creep Jar player sign They will make you feel at home.

Get creepily cute with him adorno Bolt Head put it on antena retro Vampire Teeth if you want a bite of Halloween nostalgia.

You can also get up to five golden pumpkins by completing challenges. Luckily, nothing sinister is hidden inside: just open them in your inventory to instantly unlock items from the item series! Turbo, Elevation y Zephyr.

CHILLING CUBE

Throw yourself into the Farmstead sand (spooky) and destroy that pumpkin! In limited time mode chilling cube, the ball has been changed for a very fast carved and illuminated pumpkin. It will help you to have some quick reflexes to chase this scary pumpkin when it starts bouncing across the sand on October 18.

HAUNTED HEATSEEKER EN ROCKET LEAGUE

Tired of haggling? Nothing that a small possession can’t fix. In Haunted Heatseeker, you will discover that a terrifying presence takes control of the ball and throws it to the other side of the arena at the slightest touch. Be careful, because if your opponent manages to block this powerful shot, he will rebound into your own goal! Players who prefer tricks over treats can even opt to sneak into the arena for a quick demo.