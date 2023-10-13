Rocket League is one of the most played titles on Nintendo Switch As far as online and competitive format is concerned. In fact, a few years ago, its reach was even greater. Having a community that numbers in the millions, it seems that the title has decided to do without a very useful mechanic.

Epic Games and Psyonix have made it clear intention to eliminate trade between players within the game. The estimated date of removal of this feature (which was one of the most loved), has been scheduled for the day December 6, 2023.

The intention is to completely remodel the store style within Rocket League, and align it more with the interests of both the developers and Epic Games.

We are making this change to align with Epic’s overall approach. about in-game cosmetics and item shop policies, where these are not exchangeable, transferable or sellable.”

Psyonix also added that players will not lose any items they had previously obtained through exchanges between players. In addition, a warning was given for the use of third-party software, as well as websites that can compromise the personal data of the players. After December 5th we will not be able to access this mechanic within the game.

A change brought about by Epic Games and that has greatly disappointed the community of one of the games that laid the foundations for competitive online in a game with such a unique style.

