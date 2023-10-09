The designer at “Open Var” on Dazn: “Since there is no image that gives absolute security, the field’s decision is worth it. We always look for the truth, where you don’t find it you shouldn’t go by sensation”

Pulisic’s arm in Genoa-Milan? Here is the designer Gianluca Rocchi at “Open Var” on Dazn. “There is no certainty about Pulisic’s touch of the arm, I realize that the action leaves many doubts, I was not born yesterday and I also refereed, but since there is no camera that gives security, the pitch’s decision is worth it. We always look for the truth, where you don’t find it you don’t have to go by feeling. Technology has given us a big hand, we would have lost Bologna’s penalty against Inter for example or two other situations in this matchday; we insist on referees who decide, and what happened in Genoa-Milan is this. Send the referee to the monitor? I have to send him with certainty, if you call him without certainty you confuse him. The working methodology is this, then at the end of the season we will draw the line sums. You must give the certainty to the referee on the pitch.”

Rocchi also focused on the failure to shake hands between the referee Juan Luca Sacchi and the assistant Francesca Di Monte in Lecce-Sassuolo. “President Pacifici and the interested parties themselves have already talked about it – adds Rocchi -: the situation is closed, clear, let’s put a stop to it. If we continue to talk about this thing we will give it even more prominence, enough has already been said about it. Our girls among other things, they integrate very well and they themselves always tell me to treat them like everyone else.” At the 90th minute, the president of the AIA Carlo Pacifici had said regarding the pre-Lecce-Sassuolo event: “It’s unfortunate that a castle of controversy has been built on this frame, usually the referee and assistants greet each other in the locker room and then on the pitch, there was only a misunderstanding. It’s sorry that controversies have arisen over a problem that doesn’t exist. We are an association that has made gender reduction a goal and we have achieved it, within us we have 2200 perfectly integrated girls and we’re sorry we are talking about an episode that as far as we are concerned does not exist”