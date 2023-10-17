Roca Rey has immersed herself for the first time in the world of fashion with Victoria Federica, with whom she has posed perfectly matched and combining the flowers of the dress with the bullfighter’s socks in a report for ‘Fearless’ magazine.

Furthermore, his friend has dedicated some nice words to the influencer. “My friends are the ones who have shown me affection and sincerity,” said the young man.

However, they have not been alone, as they have been supported by a couple of mutual friends: Tomás Páramo and María García de Jaime. Roca Rey and Victoria Federica have posed like true professionals.

But be very attentive to the non-verbal communication of the photo session because it reveals great harmony. So much so that not only are they much closer together than their friends, but they even pose exactly the same.

Roca Rey has imitated Victoria Federica’s gesture without having to look at her. But this was not the only coincidence hidden in this report.

In another photograph Victoria Federica wears a costume similar to that of the bullfighter, with a curious detail: the shoes worn by Infanta Elena’s daughter match the bullfighter’s socks.

The relationship between Victoria Federica and Roca Rey

Not only in this report have Roca Rey and Victoria Federica boasted of their chemistry, since their good friendship goes back a long way, and is very special.

The young woman went with him to Peru and they even spent a lot of time with her family and, in addition, she has been one of the right-hander’s fundamental supports when he has bullfighted in Spain.

On numerous occasions, Infanta Elena’s daughter has been in the bullring showing her support and has even traveled to be with him.