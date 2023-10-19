The autonomous car is gaining followers and enemies at the same time and at the same pace. Both companies and Cruisewho have made San Francisco their testing base, is looking for new spaces where to test your technology and expand your business. The company has some of the citizens against it, including small acts of boycott of its operation by putting cones on the hood of the car to prevent it from continuing to operate.

The performance, in general terms, has been good so far. In fact, little by little they have received the go-ahead to increase their operations. But they have an obvious problem: every mistake causes real chaos. And if the problem does not go beyond the typical traffic jam, everything ends with the anger of the rest of the drivers. However, everything is much more serious when the emergency services have to act.

Firefighters vs autonomous cars: the fight

If the intervention of the emergency service is key to saving a person’s life or treating an injured person, the erratic behavior of a Cruise car, reported by the San Francisco fire services, can be dramatic.

In recent months we have learned that company vehicles have collided with fire trucks, blocked access to narrow streets, or may even have been instrumental in caring for an injured person who ended up dying after the delay they caused. an ambulance.

The problem with the autonomous car is not so much its low error rate, the real problem is that an error in a car can be completely fatal for the driver, the passengers of the car itself and the rest of the vehicles circulating around it or cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians with whom they share spaces.

The final straw occurred a few days ago when a woman who was run over saw the driver of the vehicle flee and, motionless on the ground, had to watch a Cruise vehicle park on her legs. The only way to rescue the victim was for the emergency services to turn off the car.

All of this has caused Cruise to reaffirm that they are working to get a better behavior of their vehicles before the arrival of emergency services. One of the biggest challenges is making the car understand where the lights and sounds of these vehicles are emitted from so that they do not interfere with its work. The bouncing sound off buildings, for example, confuses cars.

But Cruise has decided that, for the moment, the solution does not pass through them and they pass the ball to the emergency services: “in emergency situations, our teams will allow access to the autonomous vehicle and move it manually,” the company points out.

That is, something like telling the fire team: “look, if it bothers you so much, remove it yourself.”

