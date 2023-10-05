The Chinese manufacturer Roborock, known for its complete range of vacuum cleaners, including the Roborock Q8 Max, presented the Roborock Dyad two years ago, its first product intended exclusively for the dry and wet cleaning. Since then we have seen the Dyad Pro and Pro Combo versions arrive.

Now it’s time to meet the Roborock Dyad Air. We are facing a new proposal that maintains the essence of the Dyad family, such as the capacity for self-maintenance and intelligent functions, but economizes in some aspects to offer a more attractive price. Let’s see what he has. to bring us the latest from Roborock.

Technical sheet of the new Roborock Dyad Air

Roborock Dyad Air

SUCTION CAPACITY

17.000 Pa

roller

Unique system

WEIGHT

4,1 kg

edge cleaning

3 mm

CLEANING TANK

900 ml

DIRT TANK

770 ml

smart sensor

Yeah

CONNECTIVITY

Yeah

APP

Yeah

Autonomy

Up to 50 minutes

Precio

399 euros

Vacuums and mops at the same time, but has a single roller system

As we say, the Roborock Dyad Air, in general terms, has nothing to envy to the rest of the products in the range. This is a wet and dry vacuum cleaner that has the ability to vacuum and mop at the same time. But, unlike its brothers, it has a single roller system, not several.

Single roller system

One of the most notable features of these vacuum cleaners is their ability to clean right up to the edge. This particular model is capable of doing its job up to 3mm from the edge while the Pro version, for example, goes up to 1mm. At the performance level we have a suction power of 17,000 Pa.

In any case, the firm has included its roller self-cleaning. Additionally, the RevoBrush feature will use a blast of hot air to dry it. This is an advantage that reduces any type of effort, but it requires being at the base, consumes water and takes a few minutes.

The latest from Roborock also arrives with DirTect sensors. These analyze the soil conditions and, based on this data, adjust the cleaning power and water supply. This works in conjunction with an LED screen that will tell us where the dirt is so we can pay attention.

We must mention that we are looking at a device of about 4 kg with a cleaning tank of 900 ml and a dirt tank of 770 ml, and an autonomy of about 50 minutes per charge. We will always have the possibility of installing the Roborock mobile app and connecting it to the vacuum cleaner to make various adjustments.

Price and availability of the new Roborock Dyad Air

The new Roborock Dyad Pro has a price of 399 euros and will be available in Spain from next October 10. However, between October 10 and 15 it will have a special launch price on Amazon of 349 euros.

Images: Roborock

