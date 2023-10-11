There are sectors of the world of technology that are on fire thanks, first of all, to the very high demand from users, but also to the fierce competition from several brands. There are mainly two: air fryers and robot vacuum cleaners, and both have a significant presence on Prime Day in October.

Amazon has reduced several robot vacuum cleaners to prices never seen before, such as the Roomba 692, but also other models that are much better and more complete. Specifically, the 300 euros discount that the Roborock Q7 Max+, one of the most powerful robot vacuum cleaners in the sector.

Not only does he boast of having 4200 Pa suction power, which when you talk about basically a vacuum cleaner with wheels is very important. It also has very good autonomy, the possibility of wet and dry mopping and above all: self-emptying base.

Robot vacuum cleaner and floor cleaner with sensors and LiDAR vision, a power of 4200 Pa, WiFi, compatible with Alexa and 180 minutes of autonomy.

For a few days you can use your robot and forget about emptying its tank, since When you return to the base all the dirt will be deposited there automaticallyand that undoubtedly adds a lot of convenience to a device that ultimately serves to free up time in your daily life.

Furthermore, the thing does not end there because it has LiDAR scanner that maps your house in 3D to detect all possible corners and obstaclesa way to maximize the cleaning surface and one of the main differences between a top robot and one that is not.

The mop, both dry and wet, serves to trap all the particles that not even those 4,200 Pa of power can suck, something that sometimes happens.

To top it off, it is compatible with virtual assistants like Alexa, so you will be able to activate it by saying “Alexa, tell Roborock to clean” and without having to open the application or touch its physical button.

It is a very competitive price that it has right now, especially for those users who already have a robot vacuum cleaner and are willing to pay for one that is even better, that reaches more corners and that, above all, does not leave a single particle loose.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here