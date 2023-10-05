Teyon and Nacon has announced that it is now possible to pre-order RoboCop: Rogue City on all platforms.

This is the description of the game from Omni Consumer Products:

Parallel to the start of the preorder, OCP can announce the arrival of the Deluxe Edition of the project. Available under the edition code name Alex Murphy, it offers citizens the chance to save their city with style and power – enjoy 48-hour early accesstry out the RoboCop alternate costume, get your hands on the iconic prototype version of Auto-9 or the super-powered OCP rifle and discover the ultimate video game experience where you are the hero.

Call to All Citizens: OCP has set November 2, 2023 as the official release date for RoboCop: Rogue City.

RoboCop: Rogue City was created by development studio Teyon and video game publisher NACON in collaboration with Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), a leading entertainment company specializing in the production of premium film and TV content. RoboCop: Rogue City is scheduled to release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series on November 2, 2023.

Below is the image of Alex Murphy Editionat this link ours tested by gamescom.