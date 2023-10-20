It was in 2022 when the Nacon team announced RoboCop: Rogue City, a first-person shooter that will be based on the popular police robot franchise. The game had been confirmed for all current consoles and PC. However, little by little Nintendo Switch moved away from its updates and now it seems that it will not have a version.

The game will arrive in a couple of weeks

As you surely remember, the promising title suffered a delay last March, but will finally be released in early November on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

However, the community was still waiting for news about its version for Switch and it seems that this version has been canceled very quietly. This has become known thanks to a question that a user asked on the game’s Facebook account and the response he received.

Here we leave you the capture:

This is the response from the developers

As you could see, the official Robocop: Rogue City page confirmed that at this time there are no plans for a release of the installment on Nintendo Switch, so many players will surely be disappointed.

It is worth mentioning that no reason was shared for this decision and it is not clear if those responsible for the game have completely ruled out a port of the game for Switch or if it is a move to wait for the new Nintendo console.

What is RoboCop: Rogue City?

This installment is a first-person game where you will take the role of Alex Murphy, the police officer who was murdered by a group of criminals and who was revived by the corporation Omni Consumer Products (OCP), all to subject him to an experimental project. that made him the police officer of the future.

We remind you that Robocop: Rogue City will be released on November 2 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Do you think Nintendo Switch or its successor should have a version of the title? Tell us in the comments.

