RoboCop Rogue City, the new FPS based on the RoboCop movies, will not be released on Nintendo Switch, despite the fact that they originally put its logo in the trailer.

RoboCop: Rogue Citythe FPS based on the RoboCop film saga, has gained a lot of attention from fans lately for its compelling trailers, which capture the atmosphere of the film much better than the 2014 remake.

Developed by Teyon, creators of Terminator: Resistance, and published by Nacon, Robocop Rogue City was announced in July 2021 and after several delays, it was launched on November 2 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

In its first trailer the logo of Nintendo Switch, but it never appeared again in subsequent trailers. In case there was any doubt, Nacon has confirmed via Facebook that the game is not planned for Nintendo Switch.

In response to a user asking about the status of the Switch version, Nacon responded that “At this time, we have no plans for a release on Nintendo Switch” (via Nintendo Everything).

RoboCop Rogue City will be a tribute to Paul Verhoeven’s film

Rogue City will be set chronologically between RoboCop 2 and RoboCop 3, and will star RoboCop himself. Peter Wellerthe original actor who once again lends his image and voice to the robot cop, which he already played in the first two films of the eighties.

We will even be accompanied by Anne Lewis, the movie companion, looking like Nancy Allen (but without his voice).

The game is first-person and mixes shootings with investigation: we can examine the crime scene, scan for clues. Even when it comes to solving the crimes, we can opt for a more “diplomatic” route or get into a shootout, which will supposedly affect the story and the endings.

Our weapon, the 9 automatic pistol, has unlimited bullets, but we can use many weapons dropped by enemies. RoboCop Rogue City doesn’t seem like the most sophisticated and innovative shooter on the market, but it should satisfy fans of RoboCop who want to solve crimes in Detroit.