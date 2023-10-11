Nacon and Teyon are back to show RoboCop: Rogue City via a new trailer that highlights RPG mechanics present in the game.

The footage shows RoboCop in action in Detroit as he investigates crimes, issues parking tickets, and stands up to the city’s most ruthless criminals. During the adventure we will have the opportunity to enhance some characteristics of the protagonist, such as his ability to deduce or his reflexes, unlocking new passive skills and various powers. That’s not all, however, since during the missions we will have the opportunity to make some simple moral choices, deciding to serve the law without any ifs or buts, or turning a blind eye to taking the side of the citizens.

RoboCop: Rogue City will available from November 2nd on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series. A demo can be downloaded via Steam on the occasion of the Next Fest which is being held these days.

