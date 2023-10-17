Roblox, the video game and entertainment platform that has a base of millions of users around the world, just debuted on PlayStation and, as expected, the positive result has been immediate. The welcome on Sony consoles has already given something to talk about and the franchise is already rubbing shoulders with the most successful on the Japanese company’s platform.

Video: PlayStation at risk due to games as a service

Roblox breaks it on PlayStation with millions of downloads

Roblox debuted on October 10 on the PlayStation Store with the possibility of downloading and playing on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. A week after its launch it was revealed, via Circana’s Mat Piscatella, that the debut was huge and immediately placed in the first places of the favorite video games and that have Sony console players hooked. In that sense, it is revealed that only Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Fortnite had better figures than Roblox.

Circana confirms a successful debut for Roblox on PlayStation

Subsequently, Stephen Totilo, a journalist for Axios, cited what was said by a representative of Roblox Corporation who reported that the recently launched version of Roblox for PlayStation exceeded 10 million downloads in just one week, a figure that confirms the success that the launch has had. before the user base of Sony consoles in a move that was considered appropriate.

Roblox surpassed 10 million downloads on PlayStation in its first week

In case you missed it: Mother only had to spend 6 hours on Roblox to decide to delete her daughter’s account; she was horrified

Roblox debuted on PC in 2006, then did the same on mobile devices in 2012 and 2013 on iOS and Android respectively. In 2015, the gaming platform joined Xbox and in 2023 it will debut on PlayStation. It should be remembered that the Japanese company had to modify some of its user policies so that the franchise could debut.

Stay informed, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: Companies that live off a single game (One Hit Wonders)

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News