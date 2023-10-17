Roberto Leal has made the topic of conversation at the beginning of this Pasapalabra about collections and fetishes. It all started when I asked José Corbacho about the number of hats he has. The comedian revealed a figure so surprising that his wife gave an ultimatum and he made a decision: “We no longer live together,” he joked.

It seemed difficult to overcome this moment but Soraya Arnelas has also managed to leave the presenter amazed. “I surprisingly collect wigs,” she confessed. Corbacho has not missed the opportunity to use humor: “Pass me some!” However, the singer has explained that, since she now has longer hair, they are for her daughters.

“What we are discovering,” commented Roberto. Maya Pixelscaya, Carles Sans and the contestants, Óscar and Moisés, have also told of their great collections, which range from cats to Blue Chairs. “I can wake up now,” joked the Riojan, who has been suffering for a couple of programs with this initial test. Discover in the video all the fetishes they have confessed!