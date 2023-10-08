Robert Rodríguez has suggested that the long-awaited sequel to Alita: Battle Angel could be on the way

There has been a lot of talk lately about a possible sequel to Alita: Battle Angel, but at the moment without any official information from Disney.

Over the last year, we have been receiving information about the possible sequel directly from the franchise’s producers James Cameron and Jon Landau.

Now Rodríguez has also shared his optimism that Disney will end up giving the green light to the long-awaited sequel. In an interview for The Wrap on the occasion of the Netflix premiere of the new Spy Kids film, the director spoke about the sequel.

“Yes, Jim and I always talked about how we would love to do another ‘Alita.’ That studio (20th Century) was bought by another studio (Disney). They’re starting to make movies now. But for a while 20th Century didn’t make any of its movies. I think you’re now seeing that some have been implemented. We would love to do it“. The director also revealed that he would love to make another sequel to Desperado when asked about which film of his he would like to revisit.

What we know so far

Alita: Battle Angel was a box office success grossing $405 million worldwide. However, it received mixed to negative reviews from critics. Cameron produced and co-wrote the film. Which no doubt made it easier for him to convince the studio that it’s a franchise worth revisiting, as long as he remains closely involved.

Earlier this year, the Avatar director seemed confident that a sequel would eventually happen when he said: “On Avatar, I’m working in Wellington and Los Angeles. And on the new Alita: Battle Angel movies, I’ll be working in Austin. so it didn’t make sense to us anymore.”

Time will tell, but as fans have made it clear that they are interested in a sequel, it looks like Disney has finally taken note. It’s hard to say if another Alita movie is a worthwhile investment, especially since the first one had a production budget of between $150 million and $200 million.

If Cameron’s mention of more than one film is any indication. We imagine the sequels will be filmed consecutively. A cost-cutting move that could make a visual effects-heavy expansion of the franchise a more attractive prospect for the studio.

About Alita: Battle Angel

Alita: Battle Angel is based on the GUNNM manga by mangaka Yukito Kishiro. It was an epic adventure of hope and empowerment. In the film, when Alita (Rosa Salazar) wakes up with no memory of who she is in a future world she doesn’t recognize, she is taken in by Ido (Christoph Waltz), a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past.

As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to protect her from her mysterious history, while her street-smart new friend Hugo (Keean Johnson) offers to help her unleash her memories. . But only when the deadly and corrupt forces that rule the city pursue Alita does she discover a clue to her past: she has unique fighting abilities that those in power will stop at nothing to control. If she can stay out of her reach, she could be the key to saving her friends, her family, and the world she has come to love.

Would you like to see a sequel? Let us know what you think in the comments. You can watch Alita: Battle Angel with your Disney+ subscription.

