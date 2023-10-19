What awaits us in the third season? Invincible promises larger cast and possible cameos from The Walking Dead stars

If you thought the last episode of the previous season left you speechless, wait until you see what comes next. Robert Kirkman, the genius behind the animated superhero series from Amazon Studios, has just revealed news that will give you goosebumps. And be careful, we’ve been told about two seasons, not one.

We are about to cross the finish line with the second season of Invincible , and Kirkman didn’t want to keep fans waiting for what’s in the oven. During his appearance at the 2023 New York Comic-Con, he confirmed that they are in the final stages of production on the next season, and surprise!, the third is already well underway. Come on, if you found the second one exciting, get ready for what’s coming in the third.

The surprises don’t end here: Cameos on the way!

You’re probably wondering: What more can Invincible offer that it hasn’t already shown? Well, here comes the icing on the cake: The third season will have a larger cast. And not only that, Kirkman has dropped that we could see more appearances from The Walking Dead alumni. Imagine your favorite characters from that series, immersed in the Invincible universe. I don’t know about you, but I’m already overwhelmed with emotion.

If you’re still recovering from the two-year break between the first and second seasons, breathe easy. The third season of Invincible won’t take that long to arrive. According to Kirkman, the delay in the second season was due to the complexity of the animation and the massive scale of the project. But now they have the whole thing more under control.

What will we see in the new season?

Mark Grayson, the series’ protagonist voiced by Oscar nominee Steven Yeun, will have to face a new series of moral dilemmas, which promise to be darker and more complicated than ever. Also, get ready to enter the multiverse, since in this new season there will be Angstrom Levya character who will give a lot to talk about.

Mark Grayson, a hero in constant evolution

If there is something that makes Invincible stand out among the sea of ​​superhero series, it is its protagonist, Mark Grayson. This boy is not the typical superhero who knows everything and can do everything. No sir. Mark is in a learning phase, with mistakes and successes, dealing with legacies and expectations that are almost impossible to meet. In the second season, our dear Mark will have to face moral dilemmas that neither you nor I would want to have in our worst nightmares. He is a character who evolves, who questions himself, and that is what makes him so human and so fascinating.

And what about the universe in which Invincible moves? We also have a little gem here. The series is based on the comic of the same name by Image Comics, a publishing house that has always opted for originality and freshness. This company has given us other masterpieces such as The Walking Dead or Saga, so we know that Invincible is in good hands. The complexity of the world of Invincible and the varied and well-constructed range of characters make each episode a new adventure. Oh, and let’s talk about plot twists, my goodness, if you like to be surprised, you’ve come to the right place.

A luxury cast

As if that were not enough, the second season is accompanied by voices that we already know and love, such as Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Gillian Jacobs, and more. New voices are also added such as Peter Cullen, Jay Pharoah, and Tatiana Maslany, who will be in charge of giving life to no more and no less than three characters.

So now you know, write down the date: On November 3, the second season of Invincible will begin airing on Amazon Prime Video. And with everything Kirkman has unleashed on us, how can you resist?