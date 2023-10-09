Robert Kirkman weighs in on who did fast zombies justice in the movies. Will it be George A. Romero or a less conventional option?

Imagine a zombie. Slow, clumsy, almost trance-like, right? But what if I told you that for Robert Kirkman, the genius behind The Walking Dead, the best zombie runners aren’t where most fans would look for them? Surely you are curious now, and no wonder.

Kirkman recently shared his thoughts on which movie takes zombie racers to the next level. Ready for the surprise? Well, it’s Zombieland. Yes, you read it right. And it comes from someone whose zombie universe has taught us to fear the slower, more persistent creatures.

Why Zombieland and not another classic of the genre?

Kirkman could have opted for great horror titles like 28 Days Later or the remake of Dawn of the Dead. But not. In the fan letters section of the latest issue of The Walking Dead Deluxe #69, the comic’s creator revealed that although Zombies Party is still the best zom-com, it’s Zombieland that really shines in handling fast zombies. “I liked the movie a lot“Kirkman said. “All the actors were great, the story was fun, the action was great. Better use of zombie runners, I’d say“.

We cannot overlook the slow origins of zombies and their evolution. Let us remember that the film that made zombies fashionable, George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead, showed us these creatures as very slow beings. However, the zombies underwent an evolution in speed in their successor film, Dawn of the Dead. Here Kirkman comes into play to tell us that he deliberately prevented his walkers from evolving in speed so as not to “get too close to the sacred work” of Romero.

The architect of a zombie universe

With over a decade in the undead business, Kirkman has become an undisputed benchmark in the world of zombie entertainment. What started as a comic book quickly became a multi-million-dollar franchise that includes television series, spin-offs, video games, and a wide range of merchandise. Kirkman has shown that his vision goes far beyond slow and methodical walkersexploring different aspects of humanity in a post-apocalyptic world.

There’s no doubt that The Walking Dead has left an indelible mark on popular culture, and much of that credit falls to Kirkman. His acumen for creating compelling stories and complex characters has led the Walking Dead universe to conquer a legion of loyal fans spanning multiple generations. So when Kirkman talks about which movie handles zombie runners best, the fan community pays attention.. His opinions are not only the result of being a successful creator, but also a passionate fan of the genre.

Zombie variants

If you think Kirkman’s universe stops at slow creatures, think again. TWD: Daryl Dixon, the new spinoff starring Norman Reedus, brings us “variants of walkers” on French soil that bite in different ways. And let’s not forget that this spinoff has already been renewed for a second season, just like Walking Dead: Dead City.

Although the original television series concluded last year after eleven seasons, there is still much more to explore in this zombie universe. Who knows what other variants of walkers the future holds? But for now, the crown for best use of zombie runners goes to Zombieland, according to Kirkman.