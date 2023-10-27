There’s only one week left until season 2 of the Invincible animated series, and Kirkman just dropped a bombshell about the status of the live-action movie

Okay, who isn’t excited for season 2 of Invincible which premieres on Prime Video on November 3? But wait, don’t get too excited just yet. In a recent interview with Variety, Robert Kirkman, the father of this Image Comics masterpiece, dropped some news that may not make you very happy: the live-action Invincible movie remains a kind of urban myth.

Script issue

Kirkman says they are still in the “script development stage.” Words that could leave you wondering if one day we will see that long-awaited movie. “Once we get the script where it needs to be, I think we’ll be in a good place,” confessed the co-creator of the series. Additionally, he talked about the challenge of making the adaptation feel “new,” “different,” and “special.” Come on, it’s not an easy thing.

We know that the project was announced in 2017 and that Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg were going to be in charge of the direction and the script. What happened? Well, it turns out that a strike by the Writers Guild of America put everything on pause. Although it has already finished, the situation with the film has not progressed much. Now, the script of invincible It may or may not be a priority.

The power of animation vs. real action

One aspect that may have contributed to the delay is the success of the animated series. It premiered in March 2021 and was a smash, earning praise from critics and audiences. Kirkman and company have managed to give life to Mark Grayson, son of Omni-Man, and his tortuous path to becoming a hero. The question is: do we really need a live-action movie when the animated one is already so top?

Although the film takes a while, it’s not all bad news. Prime Video has renewed Invincible until the third season. Additionally, Kirkman has revealed that he would need at least eight seasons to adapt all 144 issues of the comic to the small screen. And that’s not counting totally original episodes that he has in mind!

Who is Mark Grayson, the protagonist who makes us vibrate both on paper and on screen?

In this expanding universe, it is impossible not to talk about Mark Graysonthe protagonist of Invincible. This 17-year-old boy is not your typical teenager; He is the son of Omni-Man, the most powerful superhero in the world. Discovering that he has inherited his father’s powers changes his life forever, plunging him into a world where the responsibilities are as great as the challenges. And it’s not that he lacks enemies; He faces off against villains like Angstrom Levy, who has the power to open portals to alternate dimensions. Come on, the kid has a plate full of it.

If you are familiar with the world of comics, it is inevitable not to compare Mark with others superhero heirs, like Damian Wayne or even Peter Parker in his early days as Spider-Man. The big difference is that Invincible isn’t afraid to show the darker, more realistic side of being a young superhero in a complicated world. That, added to an adult narrative full of twists, makes both the comic and the series a gem in the wide sea of ​​superhero entertainment.

While we wait

Invincible season 2 is just around the corner, and it’s packed with excitement with the introduction of Angstrom Levy, a villain who can open portals to alternate dimensions. But the film in live action, that remains a mystery that not even Kirkman himself can decipher for now. In the meantime, we can only wait and enjoy the new animated adventures of our favorite hero.