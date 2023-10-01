Zelensky finds himself increasingly isolated and strong cracks between the Allies are beginning to appear





The populist party led by Robert Ficowho is called like our local Roberto Fico but fortunately is not the same, won the elections in Slovakia with pro-Russian and anti-EU positions and reached 23.3% of the votes with the ballots almost concluded while the progressive party he lost.

From the small former Warsaw Pact country, whose capital Bratislava is nestled between the Danube and the Carpathians, an electric shock erupted that galvanized Mosca Washington and Brussels were terrified.

The winds are changing regarding the war in Ukraine.

Zelensky finds himself increasingly isolated and strong cracks between the Allies are beginning to appear.

It was started by Poland which does not want to give any more weapons to Ukraine, on the contrary it gets them from America and then keeps them for itself by foisting Soviet warehouse remnants on Kiev. Behind the “wheat war” with the yellow-blue country.

He continued that Romania is starting to get tired of having Russian drones manufacturing Iranian aircraft that fly over its territory near the border and have the unkind propensity to fall on its territory.

And then above all the USA has shown clear signs of intolerance towards a war that is draining them and the whole world of huge resources, causing energy and food inflation and therefore arousing discontent in public opinion.

In Italy the situation is no better: people are tired of supporting a war that they don’t feel is theirs and is seen more as an internal affair of those cold and ruthless lands.

The centre-right, moreover, has always been pro-Russian and only Meloni’s tactical foresight has moved it to Atlanticist positions to govern.

But the leader of FdI he has already smelled the air blowing from across the Atlantic and preferred a pizza to the reception given by the loser Biden.

So if the situation deteriorated further there is no doubt that Rome would also retrace its steps and the Ukrainian comedian would remain increasingly alone.

Added to this is the fact that Volodymyr Zelensky he is being smart about the elections – scheduled for next spring – which are to be held in Ukraine and he is procrastinating because he is afraid of losing them and therefore losing power.

Furthermore, if he lost power he would have to face the trials that were about to fall on him for corruption shortly before the start of the conflict with the very real danger of ending up in prison.

The Washington Post, a very famous progressive American newspaper, also bludgeons the Ukrainian leader with a very eloquent article on the issue, saying that the call for elections comes, among others, from Tiny Cox, president of the Assembly of the Council of Europe and from Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

Biden is in free fall in the polls and Trump – always critical of the war – seems unattainable.

Fico is a Slovakian Orban who changed the balance in Europe with his victory.

Born a communist, then a social democrat, he has already been prime minister three times in 2006, 2012 and 2016, so he is not a political upstart like many passing populist leaders. The choice of the Slovak people was very conscious and scares Europe.

A few days ago Orban said “set free” the migrants who flocked from Hungary to Slovakia, causing a further crisis to the advantage of Fico, of whom he is a friend, as is Meloni.

