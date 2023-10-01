The populist socialist-inspired party Smer has won the elections in Slovakia. With 98% of the votes counted in a country of 5.5 million inhabitants, Smer obtained 23.4% of the votes followed by Progressive Slovakia, a liberal and centrist party which reached 17%. The winning party is led by Robert Fico, former prime minister between 2006 and 2010 and between 2012 and 2018. Since then Fico has greatly tightened his racist and sexist rhetoric and instead has softened his positions on Russia, so much so that his new appointment as prime minister is viewed with a certain fear by the institutions of the European Union and by the European countries most committed to supporting Ukraine.

Negotiations for the formation of the government will begin in the next few hours. Whoever wins the elections in Slovakia has the right to form a majority in the Parliament, made up of 150 seats. Fico could receive support from HLAS, a kind of more moderate version of Smer founded by former prime minister Peter Pellegrini. HLAS came third with 15% of the votes.

After the announcement of the results, at 4pm on Sunday, Pellegrini said that he expects to receive an offer from Fico and that nothing prevents the birth of a coalition even if «the presence of two former prime ministers in the same government is not a solution optimal.” Another potential ally for Fico could be the Slovak National Party (SNS), which obtained 5.7% of the vote. Based on the election results, the three parties would control 81 seats in the legislature, enough for a six-seat majority.

During the election campaign, Fico promised to stop sending weapons to Ukraine, block Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO and oppose sanctions against Russia. At the moment the only European Union country explicitly hostile to supporting Ukraine with weapons, subsidies and political legitimacy is Hungary, led by semi-authoritarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Fico’s victory therefore has an immediate consequence, namely the creation of an anti-Ukrainian bloc in the European institutions, where all the most important decisions on foreign policy, including the approval of new sanctions, are taken unanimously by member countries.

– Read also: Slovakia has a favorite in the elections: Robert Fico, pro-Russian

It is a notable change, because since the beginning of the war the government led by right-wing populist Eduard Heger had taken positions very in favor of Ukraine. In April 2022, Slovakia had even become the first country to donate air defense systems to the Ukrainian army. Slovakia was never part of the Soviet Union but until 1991, when it was still united with the Czech Republic in Czechoslovakia, it was part of the Warsaw Pact, the military alliance of countries led by a communist regime aligned with the Soviet Union. Since then, relations with Russia have remained quite strong. Fico exploited voter dissatisfaction with the center-right coalition whose government fell last year by opening the election campaign six months early.

During the election campaign, Fico praised the Soviet Union for liberating the Czech and Slovak lands from Nazi Germany at the end of World War II. “They freed us, we should show some respect,” he said. “We must tell the whole world that freedom comes from the East, war always comes from the West.”