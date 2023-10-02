loading…

Chairman of the Slovak Social Democratic Party (SMER-SD) Robert Fico. Photo/REUTERS

BRATISLAVA – The Slovak Social Democratic Party (SMER-SD) will not support further military aid to Ukraine, according to its leader, Robert Fico on Sunday (1/10/2023).

The party took first place in parliamentary elections at the weekend and is now ready to start talks on forming a government.

“Slovakia and the Slovak people have bigger problems than Ukraine,” he stressed at a press conference after the announcement of the election results.

SMER-SD won about 23% of the vote, with its closest competitor, Progressive Slovakia (PS), gaining about 18%.

When asked about his party’s stance in helping Kiev, Fico said that if his party succeeded in forming a government, his party would still be ready to help, but only in a humanitarian way.

“We are ready to help with the reconstruction of the country, but you know what we think about arming Ukraine,” he said.

SMER-SD conducted its election campaign with the slogan “Not a single round”, indicating they would end military aid to Kiev.

An EU and NATO member state with a population of around 5.5 million, Slovakia has supplied Ukrainian forces with armored personnel carriers, howitzers and an entire fleet of Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets.

Last week, Fico vowed at one of his rallies that his party would not “send a single bullet to Ukraine” if his party won the election.