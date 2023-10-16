Epic fantasy or sword and sorcery cinema would not be possible without the influence of the writer Robert E. Howard (1906 – 1936).

Cinema, since its birth, has had a close relationship with literature. Countless works of literature have served as inspiration for the big screen, but few have had the impact and influence of Robert E. Howard. This prolific American writer, who lived only 30 years, left an immortal legacy through his literary work, which gave life to some of the most iconic characters and has contributed significantly to the sword and sorcery subgenre. Now, we’ll explore how his fertile imagination has shaped some of the most beloved and enduring films in the history of the seventh art.

A tragic destiny.

Robert E. Howard was born on January 22, 1906 in Peaster, Texas and grew up in a tense and disturbing environment. So from an early age he immersed himself in literature and writing as an escape route.

Fascinated by adventure stories, he began writing action stories from an early age, and over time, developed his own distinctive style that blended the historical with the fantastic. His love of past events, mythology, and ancient cultures was evident in his writing and would become one of the pillars of his literary work. In addition, he came to establish a great friendship through letters with another science fiction great, HP Lovecraft.

His relationship with his mother was so close that when she fell into a coma, the writer decided to shoot himself at the age of 30.

The rise of sword and sorcery.

Robert E. Howard found his niche in Weird Tales magazine in the 1930s. Through this magazine, he introduced the world to a genre that would change literature and film forever: sword and sorcery. This genre is characterized by ancient and exotic worlds, full of muscular heroes, evil sorcerers, monstrous creatures and epic adventures. He created a subgenre that revolved around lone warriors, forged in violence, who faced magic and evil with steel and courage.

Its legendary characters.

Robert E. Howard’s first great gift to the world was Conan the Barbarian. This warrior is a Cimmerian, a peerless fighter who wanders an ancient world full of dangers. His strength, bravery and lack of scruples made him an unforgettable character. The creation of Conan gave rise to a series of stories that became extremely popular and have inspired countless films and adaptations in every medium imaginable.

Conan the barbarian

But Conan wasn’t Howard’s only iconic character. He also played Solomon Kane, a tormented Puritan who fights evil with his sword and his faith. Kane, with his dark sense of justice, is an antihero in a dark and twisted world. Then there’s Kull of Atlantis, an ancient king who rules a land filled with mysteries and horrors.

The influence on cinema.

Robert E. Howard’s influence on cinema is undeniable. The first film adaptation of Conan came in 1982 with Conan the Barbarian, directed by John Milius and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. The film was a smash hit and catapulted Schwarzenegger to fame. The author’s brutality, action, and dark narrative translated perfectly to the big screen.

The success of Conan the Barbarian spawned a sequel in 1984, Conan the Destroyer, which maintained the sword-and-sorcery atmosphere but had a slightly lighter tone. The films left a mark on pop culture and set the standard for future sword and sorcery films.

But his influence is not limited to Conan. The character of Solomon Kane was made into a film in 2009, with James Purefoy in the lead role. The film captured the essence of Howard’s dark and tormented character and became an underappreciated gem of sword and sorcery cinema.

The renaissance in the 21st century.

In 2011, a new adaptation of Conan the Barbarian was released, this time starring Jason Momoa. The film sought to return to the character’s dark and brutal roots, but failed to achieve the success of its predecessor.

Conan Arnold Schwarzenegger y Jason Momoa

Even so, epic fantasy had a new wave of films such as 300 (2006) and Clash of the Titans (2010) that were inspired by Howard’s aesthetic and action, and demonstrated that interest in stories of muscular heroes and epic battles continued. alive and well in the 21st century.

Other films in the film whose influence can be seen are Lord of the Beasts (1982), The Immortals (1986), Masters of the Universe (1987), Erik the Viking (1989), Sinbad, King of the Seas ( 1989), The Scorpion King (2002), The Chronicles of Riddick (2004) and Van Helsing (2004).

Do you like the stories of Robert E. Howard? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

In addition, we must remember that in the 1996 film The Whole Wide World, there is a character based on him and he is played by Vincent D’Onofrio. The plot concerns an aspiring teacher-writer who meets Robert E. Howard and develops a relationship, but her slavish devotion to her sick mother complicates matters.