The differences between Robert De Niro and Joaquin Phoenix in the filming of Joker: From initial conflicts to unprecedented success.

The Joker movie was released in 2019

It’s been a little over four years since Joker was released in movie theaters. The truth is that he supposed a massive phenomenon in every sense which involved a very personal perspective of treating the iconic DC villainhe Joker. Many viewers claimed that it was one of the best films they had seen in many years and others forcefully stated that it would not have such good opinions if it had a different name that separated it from DC. In any case, the interpretation of Joaquin Phoenix, who played Arthur Fleck in the film, was one of the most notable features of the film, even winning the Oscar Award for Best Actor.

Conflict in the filming of Joker: Robert De Niro vs. Joaquin Phoenix

Robert De Niro also made an appearance in Joker, but his character had much less weight in the plot than Phoenix’s. Nonetheless, Murray Franklin was the trigger that caused the final evolution of the character Arthur Fleck. The movie director, Todd Phillipshinted that he was inspired by many films of Martin Scorsese as Taxi Driver y The king of comedy to hone your vision Joker. In fact, at first, Scorsese’s fans were not very enthusiastic about Joker. It was not until the announcement that Robert de Niro He would have a role in Joker when the film’s credibility completely skyrocketed.

The story of the protagonist Arthur was largely inspired by the characters that Arthur himself Robert De Niro he did in several classic Martin Scorsese films. In JokerRobert De Niro had a supporting role as Arthur’s favorite late night host, Murray Franklin. Because there was an indirect connection between Joker y The king of comedy, it made sense that Phoenix would want to draw inspiration from De Niro to bring his performance to life. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Joaquin Phoenix confessed that Robert De Niro was his favorite American actor and that he wanted to adopt many of his gestures for Arthur Fleck.

Despite your good intentions, you may Joaquin Phoenix take it too far his obsession with recreating the gestures of Robert De Niro. The actor acknowledged that he did not like talking to De Niro on set, stating that on the first day they only greeted each other and did not engage in any further words. Beyond that, Robert De Niro and Joaquin Phoenix had some creative differences when it came to the film’s production. De Niro preferred to read the entire script before filmingwhile Phoenix liked to improvise on the fly..

The director of Joker He said he even received a call from Robert De Niro asking him to tell Phoenix that he was an actor and that he had to be required to read the script before acting. Todd Phillips acknowledged that at that moment he was between a rock and a hard place, since the two actors had completely different opinions about each other. Time ended up extinguishing the discrepancies between them and the small frictions that existed dissolved.

The first cold relationship between Robert De Niro y Joaquin Phoenix was not enough to provoke Joker’s ruin. Joker became the first R-rated film to earn more than $1 billion at the global box office and became the first comic book-based film to receive the honor of Golden Lion in it Venice International Film Festival.

