They were his most expensive cars, a Mercedes A-class, BMW 3-series and a Volkswagen Passat. Since last Thursday night, the young car dealer Max van Lier (24) from Enschede no longer has these three cars for sale. Not because they were sold properly, because they were brutally stolen from his property on Hendrik ter Kuilestraat in Enschede. “The cars have a sales value of almost 80,000 euros, but I am disappointed that the police are not even coming to investigate.”