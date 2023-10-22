The crash occurred in the province of Chieti in the night between Saturday and Sunday. Nothing to do for the 42-year-old behind the wheel

A 42-year-old man, a former football goalkeeper, died in the night between Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd October in a road accident that occurred in Val di Foro, in Ripa Teatina in the province of Chieti. The victim is Marco Taraborrelli. The crash occurred around 4 am, while he was driving his Toyota Rav. He lost control of the vehicle and ended up against the fence of a company a few hundred meters from home. The driver was thrown out of the vehicle upon impact and there was nothing he could do. No other vehicles were involved in the accident. The 118 rescuers, the firefighters and the police were on site.

Taraborrelli had developed as a goalkeeper in the spring of Pescara and then moved to Notaresco, Miglianico, Pergolese, Ripa Teatina as well as a period in Greece at Olympiakos. The 42-year-old had also started working as a chef. He leaves behind two children.