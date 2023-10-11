The Aci-Istat report highlights strong growth data, +77.8% on accidents with electric scooters and +53.8 on electric bikes. The statistics in detail

October 11, 2023

During the two years of the pandemic period, the data relating to road accidents, for obvious reasons, recorded decreasing numbers compared to 2019. For 2022, the year marked as the return to normality, the data starts to rise again: on Italian roads, they registered 165.889 accidents with injuries to people (151.875 in 2021, +9.2%; 172,183 in 2019, -3.7%), which caused 3.159 deaths (2,875 in 2021, +9.9%; 3,173 in 2019, -0.4%) e 223.475 wounded (204,728 in 2021, +9.2%; 241,384 in 2019, -7.4%). On average, respectively 454 accidents, 8,7 deaths and 612 injured every day.

The statistics elaborated by ACI and Istat speak clearly, we are returning to 2019 levels. In Italy 53 provinces out of 107 – practically 50% – have recorded an increase in the number of deaths on the roads. In another 53, however, this number decreased. Finally, in only one province (Lodi), the number of deaths remained stable.

The region and provinces with the most victims, in percentage and absolute values



The statistics highlight how some provinces have recorded extremely growing values ​​regarding road victims: Oristano (+180%: 14 deaths in 2022, 12 in 2021 and 5 in 2019), Aosta (+150%: 10 deaths in 2022, 1 in 2021 and 4 in 2019) and Novara (+79%: 34 deaths in 2022, 19 in 2021 and 19 in 2019), these are the three provinces with the greatest percentage increases.

The provinces of Rome and Latina, however, make the Lazio the Region with the highest increase in deaths compared to 2019 (+44) to follow Sardinia (+29) and the Puglia (+19).

In absolute values Roma scores +33 deaths, Latina +18, Novara e Foggia +15. These are the provinces in which the greater increases in road deaths.

The provinces and regions where the data is decreasing



In the provinces of Vibo Valentia you register a -67% (3 deaths in 2022, 6 in 2021 and 9 in 2019), a Biella -63% (3 deaths in 2022, 13 in 2021 and 8 in 2019), Reggio Calabria and Gorizia -60% (respectively 10 deaths in 2022, 22 in 2021 and 25 in 2019 and 4 deaths in 2022, 10 in 2021 and 10 in 2019).

Among the provinces, Brescia (-20 deaths), Modena (-17), Forlì-Cesena e Venezia (-16) are those in which it was registered the most significant decrease in the number of deaths.

The regions with the highest decrease in deaths in absolute terms were Emilia Romagna (-41), Lombardy (-36) e Calabria (-30). In percentage terms, however, they are these the regions in which it occurred the greatest decrease in deaths: Molise (-50%), Calabria (-29%) e Abruzzo (-24%).

Mortality rate doubled in 13 provinces compared to the national average value



In 13 province, the mortality rate (deaths per 100 accidents) has at least doubled compared to the national average value (1.90). The most critical situations are found in the province of Matera (5,91), Foggia (5,18), Nuoro (5,15) e Vercelli (5,13).

The province of Savona, Prato, Genova, Spice, Monza Brianza, Biella, Milano e Gorizia they are, instead, the provinces where accidents are less serious. The mortality rate, in fact, is less than 1 death per 100 accidents.

Soft mobility: soaring data



According to the data highlighted by the Aci-Istat report, during 2022, they died 485 pedestrians (+3% compared to last year), 205 cyclists (-6,8%) – of which 20 on electric bikes (+53,8%) – and 16 scooter drivers (+77,8%), in reference to 2021.

In the province of Rome, the highest number of pedestrian deaths (56), followed by Milan (24), Naples (23) and Turin (18). In the province of Padua the highest number of dead cyclists (10), followed by Udine (9) and Milan, Venice and Ravenna (8).

Of the 16 deaths on scooters, 4 are concentrated in the province of Milan, 3 in the province of Rome and 2 in the province of Turin. Together, they account for 56% of deaths nationwide.

The ACI-ISTAT Report on road accidents 2022 is available on the Istat website and at this link.