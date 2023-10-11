Suara.com – Former Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Rizal Ramli also commented on the ‘Family Court’ which is currently being widely discussed on social media. This issue arose in the middle of the material review process regarding the age limit for presidential and vice presidential candidates from 40 years to 30 years.

Rizal Ramli on Twitter or X @RamliRizal said there would be a surprise from the MK’s decision.

“Today there will be a Family Court circus which will decide whether he can be a presidential/vice presidential candidate,” he was quoted as saying Suara.comWednesday (11/102023).

According to him, the Constitutional Court’s decision will not change the rules regarding the age limit for presidential candidates from 40 years to 35 years. However, from the leaks obtained by Rizal Ramli, there are exceptions for those who have experienced being regents and governors who can nominate themselves as presidential or vice presidential candidates.

“(The Constitutional Court) does not change the age limit, as long as you have previously been Regent/Governor,” he said.

Furthermore, this economist considers it very unfortunate that the Constitutional Court changed the rules to make things easier for President Jokowi’s eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

“It’s a shame that the MK has become the ‘Family Court’ to build the Jokowi royal dynasty – disgusting,” he said.

“Jokowi falls, we will disband this nepotism and fake MK!” Jokowi added.

As is known, the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court (MK), Anwar Usman is President Jokowi’s brother-in-law, or none other than Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s uncle.

Meanwhile, the lawsuit over the age of the presidential and vice presidential candidates has been linked to a number of parties to smooth Prabowo Subianto’s move to partner with Gibran. It is known that the mayor of Solo is currently only 36 years old or not yet 40 years old.

It is known that the Constitutional Court is said to have signed the decision on the lawsuit regarding the age limit for the presidential and vice presidential candidates.

Even though it has been signed, the judicial review decision will only be read out by the MK panel of judges on Monday (16/10/2023).