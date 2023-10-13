Suara.com – Some time ago, Rizal Ramli, who is also a former minister in President Joko Widodo’s Cabinet or Jokowi, wrote a play on MK as Family Court. The tweet he wrote on the Twitter or X page was written because MK was considered to be deliberately building the Jokowi Family Dynasty.

Solo Mayor Gibran Rakabuming responded when asked by journalists about this innuendo. He responded casually without taking offense in responding to Rizal Ramli’s tweet.

“Yes, that’s for the residents to judge,” said Gibran as quoted via the Surakarta News YouTube channel, Friday (13/10/2023).

He then asserted Rizal Ramli’s opinion for the community to digest.

“I have answered that earlier, please (welcome) input from members of the public,” he said.

Jokowi’s eldest son seemed relaxed in responding to the insinuation.

He admitted that he did not feel offended by the statement made by Rizal Ramli.

“No (offended),” he said.

Even so, he said that he did not know about the issue of becoming vice presidential candidate. Moreover, his age still does not meet the requirements to become vice presidential candidate.

“I don’t know, he’s not old enough,” he said.

Apart from that, he also stated that it was not certain that the judicial review regarding the age limit at the Constitutional Court would be granted.

However, he added that even if it is granted, it does not necessarily mean that he will get support from the community.

“(MK’s judicial review) won’t necessarily be granted,” he continued.

“(If it is granted) it will not necessarily be chosen by residents, there will not necessarily be people who will support it,” he concluded.

Previously, Rizal Ramli wrote on his Twitter social media page about the judicial review of the age limit for presidential and vice presidential candidates at the Constitutional Court.

In the tweet, Rizal Ramli called the Constitutional Court the “Family Court” because it was considered to be deliberately building the Jokowi dynasty.

“Today there will be a Family Court circus which will decide whether you can be a presidential or vice presidential candidate, without changing the age limit, as long as you have been a regent or governor. It’s a shame that the MK has become a ‘Family Court’ to build the Jokowi royal dynasty, disgusting. Jokowi has fallen for us Disband this nepotism and fake MK!” that was Rizal Ramli’s tweet on the Twitter account @RamliRizal, on Wednesday (11/10/2023).

