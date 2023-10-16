The officers positioned themselves in front of the city’s Natta, Darwin and Romero high schools. There were many infractions by students

October 16, 2023

Rivoli, Turin – Local police officers recently conducted a series of targeted checks on scooters, scooters and motorcycles. These checks took place from 9 to 13 October and mainly involved the city’s high schools including the “Natta”, the “Darwin” and the “Romero”both in the morning – when the kids arrive – and at the end of the lessons.

The need to carry out targeted checks was triggered by various reports from residents, who during the last period, they had complained of dangerous behavior on the part of the studentsincluding high-speed driving and risky maneuvers.

Police officers, both in uniform and in plain clothes, stopped many pupils, imposing various fines. Three boys were fined for doing wheelies, while one was fined for driving without a licence. Four others were sanctioned for the absence of a license plate or for having hidden it, while another for not having carried out an inspection of the vehicle. Two others fined for not having indicators or mirrors. At the end of the checks four vehicles were placed under administrative detention.

Sanctions also for users of electric scooter: minors who did not wear helmets were fined. These checks will continue in the weeks to come and will be supported by video evidence in order to protect the safety of the children.

Source: Torino Today

Stock image