There were very great original ideas for the last season of Riverdale that one of those responsible for the series now explains.

Riverdale stood out for being a series with a narrative that remained completely open to various possibilities, and fans were immersed in a journey full of unexpected twists. The final season concluded with a series of wild episodes that took the characters to an alternate timeline in the 1950s.

This twist was especially appropriate given that the comic book series that inspired The CW’s success was steeped in the culture of the 1940s and 1950s. However, according to series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the original plans were much more ambitious and would have taken the characters through several decades.

These are his words.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasaa confirmed in a recent interview with TV Line that the initial pitch for the final season only covered the first 13 episodes which would be set in the 1950s. After that, the creative team intended to jump forward in time with every episode. “Episode 14 would be set in the ’60s,” he explained. “Episode 15 would be in the 70s, and so on, leading up to the present day.” No doubt this approach would have been extremely ambitious, even by Riverdale standards.

Riverdale de The CW

However, this bold plan was abandoned due to several reasons. Aguirre-Sacasa noted that the show didn’t have the budget to support a production that spanned so many different decades. Additionally, the previous use of time travel in Season 6 had already had a huge impact.

The Riverdale creator also shared that the creative team was having a lot of fun setting the series in the 1950s. According to Aguirre-Sacasa, “the writers, cast and crew were having a great time in the ’50s.” This fun and dedication to the setting of that era led to the decision to keep the characters in the ’50s.

Although the series didn’t follow through with its original plan of time-jumping across decades, Riverdale’s finale offered an emotionally satisfying closure. The characters gathered at Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe in the sky, resulting in a fitting end to a series full of surprises and endless possibilities.

Do you like this series? Did the ending shock you? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.