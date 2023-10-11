The ending of Riverdale wasn’t always the one we finally saw. The truth is that The CW series had another plan, and now it has been revealed.

There was an alternate ending to Riverdale. Last August, The CW television series ended after seven seasons. The finale left Archie and his entire gang stranded in the 1950s, though not without giving viewers closure by revealing each character’s ultimate fate. Now, almost two months after the series finale, creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has revealed that the final season was going to be very different. In fact, it was originally intended to include a bunch of time jumps across different decades until the characters found their way back to the present day.

“Originally, when we launched the final season of Riverdale, one of the ideas we proposed was that the first 13 episodes would be set in the ’50s and then, starting with episode 14 or so, we would start moving in time,” he said. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa on TV Line. “Thus, episode 14 would be set in the 60s, episode 15 in the 70s, and then the 80s, the 90s… Everything until reaching the present day.” It was certainly a great idea for the television series. A shame they didn’t carry it out.

The series was going to be about time travel, but the budget was higher than expected and that’s why they pushed it back.

The CW

According to Robert Aguirre-Sacasa, The main reason for not doing that ending was the budget.. But he also noted that the Riverdale series had already made time jumps in season six and that the cast, crew and writers simply enjoyed the 1950s story. “We thought we would continue telling domestic, personal and romantic stories. about coming of age, and then moving everyone to the end.”

Even that premise changed. The penultimate episode of Riverdale ended up revealing that they could not return to the present and, instead, the characters were limited to living their lives since the 1950s. The showrunner explained that the “much more elaborate and ambitious plans about moving people through time” that the writers had in the end “when we were getting to it, just didn’t seem right.” A somewhat strange way to end the story, things as they are.