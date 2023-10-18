Rite Aid, from 13 billion dollars in value to the current 40 million dollars

At the end of the last century, it was the largest pharmacy chain in the United StatesRite Aid was valued at 13 billion dollars, today the value is less than 40 million dollars. The American pharmaceutical distribution giant Rite Aid has filed for bankruptcy to restructure their debt after years of losses and declining sales. It is now under court supervision under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. Rite Aid Corporation is a pharmacy and convenience store chain based in Philadelphia (Pennsylvania), founded in 1962 and listed since 1968. 2,300 stores, mainly in Pennsylvania, California, New York, Michigan and Ohio.

In the last fiscal year the turnover achieved was 24,091 million dollars, against losses of 750 million. An uninterrupted negative trend for six years. The company is facing multimillion-dollar lawsuits over prescription opioids. According to the Department of Justice, Rite Aid filled hundreds of thousands of illegal prescriptions, practices that “opened the floodgates to millions of opioid pills and other controlled substances illegally leaving Rite Aid stores.”

READ ALSO: Diseases, business, drugs. Patients are increasingly prey to Big Pharma

Rite Aid, opioids as painkillers

The abuse of opioids as painkillers has caused a crisis that has claimed the lives of more than 650,000 people in the United States, especially for overdose. Pharmaceutical companies have hypothesized multi-million dollar compensation. The documentation presented shows assets of 7,650 million dollars and debts of 8,598 million dollars. Among the creditors: pharmaceutical wholesaler McKesson Corporation ($668 million); NOI Bank Trust National Association ($200 million) and insurer Humana Health ($137 million). Among the causes of the collapse were management errors, reckless corporate operations and accounting scandals. In addition, the company faced competition from giants such as Walgreens, CVS, Amazon and Wal-Mart.

A company statement said that “an agreement has been reached with certain bondholders on the terms of a financial restructuring plan that will significantly reduce the company’s debt, increase its financial flexibility and enable it to execute key initiatives. In this sense, Rite Aid received $3.45 billion in new financing from some of its lenders. The restructuring includes store closures, asset sales and staff reductions, now at 47,000 employees.

Rite Aid has named turnaround expert Jeffrey Stein as its new CEO. “With the support of our lenders, we look forward to strengthening our financial foundation, advancing our transformation initiatives and accelerating the implementation of our turnaround strategy. By doing so, we will be better positioned to offer the healthcare products and services that our customers and their families trust, now and in the future,” the new number one said. Rite Aid’s bankruptcy is the latest to hit the retail sector in the United States where chains such as Bath & Beyond, Toys R Us or Bed have disappeared.

READ ALSO: Alfasigma, 793 million takeover bid on Intercept. The Italian giant expands into the USA

Subscribe to the newsletter