Publisher Gearbox and developers Hopoo Games have announced the release date of Risk of Rain Returns, remake of the cooperative roguelite released ten years ago on PC. The announcement was accompanied by a new development diary video.

Risk of Rain Returns will include all the content of the original, plus new survivors (for a total of 15 playable characters), a modernized graphics system, and a revised multiplayer system.

The game will be available both on PC (via Steam) and on Switch from November 8th.

