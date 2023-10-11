Several US senators are determined to prevent China from benefiting from its advances in the field of RISC-V architecture. Two of them are Marco Rubio and Mark Warner, and they are pressuring the Joe Biden Administration to obtain approval of a regulation that limit or prohibit the arrival of innovations made by American companies to their Asian rival. Its justification is the same as that behind the sanctions deployed by the US in recent years: to ensure the security of the nation.

RISC-V is an open hardware alternative to both Intel and AMD x86-64 designs and ARM architecture CPUs. For the country led by Xi Jinping, it represents the opportunity to sustain its technological development despite the sanctions of the US-led alliance. In fact, the Chinese Government has created a consortium of companies and research institutes that seeks to develop chips with this architecture for use in its data centers in artificial intelligence and supercomputing applications.

In this context there is something that we should not overlook: RISC-V, as I mentioned a few lines above, is a free and open architecture. The US has the power to condition the strategies of its companies, but can’t stop China continue working with this technology. Furthermore, in this scenario there is another crucial actor whose role is also very important: RISC-V International, the global non-profit organization that oversees the development of the instruction set of this architecture and supports the community that makes it possible.

RISC-V International has decided to get wet

Calista Redmond, the general director of this organization, has chosen to speak out to give visibility to the position of the people who support RISC-V International. This executive maintains that the set of instructions of this architecture must remain free and open. Otherwise, according to Redmond, innovation will suffer and the development of all use scenarios in which this technology is being used will be slowed. An interesting note: Europe already has EPAC (European Processor ACcelerator), its first RISC-V chip for supercomputers, ready, so its commitment to this technology is evident.

According to Calista Redmond, the RISC-V architecture cannot be controlled by a country or a single company

“RISC-V is here. And it’s here to stay. Its global adoption and influence as the open computing standard that it is has grown tremendously. In addition, it has benefited from significant contributions from all over the planet, and its global standard prevents it from being controlled by a country or a single company“, defends Calista Redmond in the article she published on the RISC-V International blog.

The room for maneuver for American legislators in this context is limited. Sanctions that are linked to proprietary technologies that benefit from patents of US origin are effective to the extent that the US Government can strictly and directly prevent their arrival in China.

This is what is happening with the most advanced lithography equipment manufactured by ASML, Tokyo Electron, Nikon or Canon. However, RISC-V is a different story. Its open, free and global character greatly limits the scope of the regulation that will presumably be approved in the US, so the Government of China in this context does not seem to have serious reasons to worry.

