3D Realms and Pet Project Games have announced Ripout’s Early Access release datea new horror-themed cooperative shooter.

In Ripout, players find themselves exploring procedurally generated levels set aboard drifting spaceships. In here they will find hordes of mutants capable of reconfiguring their bodies, so as to take players by surprise. Every user is then equipped with a living weapona sentient creature capable of providing support to the team.

Ripout will be available in Early Access on Steam from October 24th next, and then released in complete form during 2024.

Previous article

Ion Fury: Aftershock expansion releases today on PC