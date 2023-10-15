The Arcane animated series was a success on Netflix. Now, Riot Games has important news about League of Legends.

Riot has issued an important statement about Arcane. If you have had the opportunity to enjoy this animated series, you will surely understand why the series has caused such a stir. Released in 2021, it caused such a sensation on Netflix by taking the world of League of Legends to new heights of success. In fact, the animated series has cultivated its own fervent group of followers, independent of the popular video game. However, a recent update from an executive at the video game studio confirms that both titles share the same universe.

On Reddit, a developer known as RiotMeddler got fans excited by posting to the League of Legends community. In a thread dedicated to a story update, RiotMeddler informed fans that Arcane is completely canon in the main universe. That is, the entire story of the animated series is part of the main canon of the Riot Games universe. In the second season, it is rumored that we will get to see Singed’s Warwick story and perhaps Darius. That, therefore, would also be canon if it happens.

Information about the League of Legends canon

“Arcane is canon,” he wrote about Riot’s future. “League of Legends is also part of that same canonization. I can’t go into exact details, but I can say that there has been more than one rune war or conflict. Some bigger, some smaller.” In the same comment, several other developers gave their opinion on the series on Netflix. It was there that RiotPraeco shared the following when asked how the creators of the animation will collaborate with League of Legends.

“Video game development versus pure narrative endeavors like film and television is done very, very differently. The structures of video game development teams like those at Riot tend to be much flatter than those of a film or television series. Finding the right parameters or answers is a much more iterative process,” he said of Arcane.

“Movies and television series require a somewhat more unique vision. The creative needs of League of Legends are very different than something like Arcane. Therefore, it is necessary to impose quite a few changes to align certain decisions, while trying to maximize the potential of both expressions,” shared RiotPraeco. “This is really very, very difficult. And there is no study in the world that has managed to do it well yet. Arcane was the first time Riot tried to create something purely narrative. Especially on that scale.”