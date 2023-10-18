Riot Games, the developer of League of Legends and Valorant, has revealed plans for a major overhaul to the way players identify themselves in its games. The company is migrating from summoner names to Riot IDs in an effort to unify player identity. However, this decision has not been entirely well received by the community, as it also includes a $10 cost if you wish to change your name.

These changes will go into effect on November 20, 2023. Starting on that date, all summoner names will become a single Riot ID. Until now, players were able to maintain a login ID and customize their summoner names. However, this classic Riot MOBA tradition will definitely change in November.

You can read: League of Legends player wants to sue Riot for causing him depression by removing Arena mode from the game

As we indicated, starting next month, all players will have a single Riot ID that will apply to both League of Legends and Valorant or Teamfight Tactics. This marks the end of the term “summoner name”. Riot Games has clarified that the new naming system is designed to offer a more fluid experience in its game world, but the term “summoner name” will still be used in dialogue, items, and narrative.

There is a fee if you want to change the name

One of the most notable controversies of these changes is the associated cost. Although Riot will provide one free name change per year to each player, if they wish to make additional changes, they will need to purchase them on the accounts page for approximately $10 in in-game currency. This has raised concerns in the competitive community, as players who join teams must carry the team name as part of their identity. Therefore, every time they change teams, they will have to incur this cost, unless they stay on the same team for more than a year.

How to change your Riot ID

Riot has explained how this change will be made so that players can make the transition more easily. Each user will be able to modify their Riot ID once, and the process is quite simple. Players can make this change by logging into their account at account.riotgames.com, where they can view their Riot ID and modify it. Additionally, from the League of Legends client, users can verify their Riot ID by hovering over the profile icon in the top right corner.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord